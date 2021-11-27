Thailand bans entry of people travelling from eight African countries
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 27-11-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 12:17 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
Thailand on Saturday said it would ban entry of people travelling from eight African countries it designated as high-risk for the new B 1.1.529 COVID-19 variant, a senior health official said.
Starting in December, travel from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe will be prohibited, the official told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thailand
- South Africa
- Malawi
- Mozambique
- African
- Botswana
- Namibia
- Zimbabwe
- Lesotho
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Africans with diabetes have higher chance of dying from COVID-19
ITFC, BADEA and ARSO hold roundtable at Intra-African Trade Fair
Soccer-Egypt draw in Angola to advance to African World Cup playoffs
As warming worsens floods, snake-like mobile dams could protect Africans
Promotion of trade between African countries critical: President