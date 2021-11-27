Andaman MP demands resumption of 6 am convoy from Jirkatang to Middle Strait

Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma has requested the chief secretary of the union territory to resume the 6 am convoy from Jirkatang to Middle Strait and also to increase the number of vehicles in a convoy.

Tourists or people travelling from Jirkatang to Middle Strait have to travel in a convoy escorted by the police as the vehicles pass through the Jarawa Tribal Reserve. In a letter to the chief secretary the Congress MP on Friday said unemployed youths associated with the tourism industry in Baratang island are suffering ''heavy loss'' because large numbers of tourists are unable to reach Baratang Island due to the limit of allowing only 90 vehicles in 8.30 am morning convoy from Jirkatang.

Sharma said that as the number of tourists is growing every day, the tour operators and general public are demanding to start the first convoy at 6 am from Jirkatang so that tourists, visiting Baratang can comfortably return back to Port Blair on the same day after visiting the mud volcano, limestone caves in Baratang Island.

The MP claimed that at least 20 to 30 tourist vehicles are not getting permission on daily basis to travel to Baratang from Jirkatang, which is not only causing loss to tour operators of Port Blair and boat operators of Baratang but also leaving a bad impression about Andaman, on the visiting tourists.

He said that there are three convoys from Middle Strait for Jirkatang at 6.30 AM, 11.30 AM and 2.30 PM but there are only two convoys from Jirkatang to Middle Strait, even when there is more pressure of passengers and tourists from Jirkatang side.

The Member of Parliament said that when normalcy has returned in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the number of flights has increased there is also a need to increase the number of convoy from Jirkatang to Middle Strait to four, as it was before the lockdown.

