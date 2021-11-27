Left Menu

COVID-19: Relaxation given in waiting time for arriving pax at Pune airport, says Maha Dy CM

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-11-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 14:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Passengers arriving in Pune by flights will not have to spend too much time at the airport for verification of COVID-19 norms due to relaxation provided recently, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday.

He said airline operators check the vaccination or RT-PCR status of all passengers at the time of selling tickets as well as boarding, so the norm of waiting at the airport here for a few hours after arrival has been relaxed.

The state will follow the norms laid down by the Central government for international passengers, he added.

Addressing a press conference, Pawar said cinema halls and auditoriums can operate at 100 percent capacity but patrons will have to wear masks and follow pandemic protocols strictly, while open-air programmes will also be allowed with adequate precaution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

