Goyal asks gem, jewellery sector to focus on design, diversifying export product basket
- Country:
- India
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday asked the gem and jewellery industry to focus on areas like design, diversification of export product basket and lab grown diamonds with a view to boost outbound shipments and job creation.
He said that exports from the sector have increased to USD 23 billion during the April-October period of this fiscal.
"Focus on four points in the coming period. Good design should be patented; include new things such as pearls, platinum and fashion jewellery in the exports basket; increase collaboration with businesses of other countries for fusion jewellery; and (focus on) lab grown diamonds," he said at the inauguration ceremony of Gems & Jewellery Manufacturing Association, 2021.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gems & Jewellery Manufacturing Association
- Piyush Goyal