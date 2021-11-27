Left Menu

Hungary to tighten controls on air travel from seven African countries

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 27-11-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 18:47 IST
Hungary will impose restrictions on travellers from Botswana, Lesotho, Swaziland, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, the government said on Saturday after a new coronavirus variant was detected in South Africa.

Hungary said it was joining a European Union move to curb air travel from southern Africa and that its measures would be published in a government decree later in the day.

On Friday, all 27 EU member states "agreed on the need to activate the emergency brake & impose temporary restrictions on all travel into EU from southern Africa", the current Slovenian presidency of the EU said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

