Left Menu

Services on Baramulla-Banihal railway line in J-K briefly disrupted

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-11-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 19:09 IST
Services on Baramulla-Banihal railway line in J-K briefly disrupted
  • Country:
  • India

Services on the Baramulla-Banihal railway line here were briefly disrupted on Saturday due to maintenance work, causing inconvenience to passengers, according to officials.

The services were disrupted for about one-and-a-half hours, the officials said.

''Some electrification work was taken up on the railway line near the Mazhama railway station. There was some miscommunication in the planning of the work, otherwise such a delay would not have happened. This resulted in the disruption of the services for 91 minutes,'' they said.

The disruption caused some inconvenience to the passengers, the officials said.

Later, normal services were restored on the route, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021