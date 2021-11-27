Mauritius to suspend flights from S.Africa from Nov. 28 over new coronavirus variant
Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 27-11-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 19:52 IST
- Country:
- Kenya
Mauritius will suspend all commercial passenger flights from South Africa from Nov. 28 due to the new coronavirus variant Omicron, its foreign affairs ministry said on Saturday.
A ministry statement also said any passengers who have been physically present in South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe will be denied entry or transit through Mauritius.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Namibia to start vaccinating teens against COVID-19
Soccer-Zimbabwe football association board suspended after World Cup ignominy
Heineken to buy S.Africa's Distell and Namibian Breweries
Heineken to buy S.Africa's Distell and Namibian Breweries
UPDATE 4-Heineken to buy S.Africa's Distell and Namibian Breweries