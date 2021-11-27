Sisodia inaugurates Smart Urban Farming Expo

A mass movement towards urban farming will be initiated by the Delhi government to ensure it reaches every home across the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said after inaugurating a two-day Smart Urban Farming Expo on Saturday.

The expo, organised by the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) in partnership with Urban Gro, Indian Society of Agricultural Engineers (ISAE) and Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), is being held at the Thyagaraj Stadium here.

It aims to start a movement towards mass adoption of urban farming in the national capital.

''Around 400-500 orientation workshops will be organised in various areas of Delhi over the next few months in partnership with the Delhi government, and those interested can be inducted for a week-long training where they will be further made aware about the outlook, technology and latest trends in urban farming,'' said a statement quoting Sisodia.

''The adoption of urban farming is the need of the hour to ensure food quality and security and to ensure every person can experience the joy of farming from their homes,'' he added.

It would include sessions on the new frontiers in urban farming, its associated technical (horti-engineering), business, economic, social and environmental aspects.

According to DDC vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah, despite curiosity for urban farming, it has remained an ''elite concept'' limited to the segment of trading farmers' and the ongoing expo would simplify the process and increase its reach.

''The government's motivation is that the expo does not just serve the purpose of knowledge exchange among professionals to bring world-class innovations to Delhi but the two-day deliberations at the expo should be able to simplify the process and increase its reach. Sisodia's presence today is a marker of Delhi government's commitment towards making urban farming a mass movement,'' he said.

