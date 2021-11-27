Syria's Cham Wings airlines resumes flights from Damascus to Abu Dhabi - state media
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 27-11-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 23:18 IST
Cham Wings Airlines, a private Syrian airline, has resumed its flights from Damascus to United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi, Syrian state media reported on Saturday.
The United Arab Emirates foreign minister met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus early this month, a sign of improving ties between Assad and a U.S.-allied Arab state that once supported rebels trying to overthrow him.
