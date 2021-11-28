Left Menu

Aapai Technologies says ex-joint commissioner of Mumbai Police Satyapal Yadav has joined its board

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 00:32 IST
Aapai Technologies says ex-joint commissioner of Mumbai Police Satyapal Yadav has joined its board
  • Country:
  • India

Former joint commissioner of Mumbai Police Satyapal Yadav has joined the board of Aapai Technologies, the company said in a statement on Saturday and added that it had earlier wrongly identified the new independent director as former Mumbai Police Commissioner Satyapal Singh.

''Mr Satyapal Singh who is the former MP and Mumbai CP is not the person who joined us. Due to some mistake and communication gap, one of teammates has wrongly mentioned (it),'' Aapai Technologies global sales head Mayank Maittreya said in a statement.

Aapai Technologies said that it wrongly stated Satyapal Singh Yadav joined the company board as an independent director in a statement and mentioned his designation as former commissioner of Mumbai Police.

''Mr. Satyapal Singh Yadav's name was published by mistake...,'' Maittreya said.

The company on Friday announced that it has received an investment of USD 20 million from angel investors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
2
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
3
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia
4
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021