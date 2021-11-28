Aapai Technologies says ex-joint commissioner of Mumbai Police Satyapal Yadav has joined its board

Former joint commissioner of Mumbai Police Satyapal Yadav has joined the board of Aapai Technologies, the company said in a statement on Saturday and added that it had earlier wrongly identified the new independent director as former Mumbai Police Commissioner Satyapal Singh.

''Mr Satyapal Singh who is the former MP and Mumbai CP is not the person who joined us. Due to some mistake and communication gap, one of teammates has wrongly mentioned (it),'' Aapai Technologies global sales head Mayank Maittreya said in a statement.

Aapai Technologies said that it wrongly stated Satyapal Singh Yadav joined the company board as an independent director in a statement and mentioned his designation as former commissioner of Mumbai Police.

''Mr. Satyapal Singh Yadav's name was published by mistake...,'' Maittreya said.

The company on Friday announced that it has received an investment of USD 20 million from angel investors.

