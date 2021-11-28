Left Menu

Saudi Arabia to allow conditional entry 'from all countries' despite Omicron

(Writes through) CAIRO, Nov 27 (REUTERS) - Saudi Arabia will allow entry to travellers "from all countries" as long as they have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine inside the kingdom, it said on Saturday, a day after suspending flights from seven African countries due to the Omicron variant. The ministry said the travellers would be allowed in from next Saturday and would need to quarantine for three days.

Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2021 01:45 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 01:45 IST
The ministry said the travellers would be allowed in from next Saturday and would need to quarantine for three days. It did not mention the flight suspensions. Saudi Arabia on Friday suspended flights to and from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini due to concerns related to the Omicron coronavirus variant.

