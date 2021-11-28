Mann ki Baat now available on all major audio, music platforms
Prime Minister Narendra Modis monthly Mann ki Baat broadcast is now available on all major audio and music platforms which will help augment its reach, especially among the younger generation, officials said on Sunday.Platforms like Spotify, Hungama, Gaana, JioSaavn, Wynk and Amazon music now feature the programme in addition to TV, radio, NaMo App and YouTube, they noted.
Platforms like Spotify, Hungama, Gaana, JioSaavn, Wynk and Amazon music now feature the programme in addition to TV, radio, NaMo App and YouTube, they noted. This will help people seamlessly listen to the Mann Ki Baat progamme on various audio platforms wherever they go, they said. Since coming to power in 2014, Modi launched the programme in which he speaks to citizens on a variety of issues. The programme is usually broadcast on the last Sunday of the month. Its first episode was broadcast in October 2014 and it has been since going on uninterrupted except for a brief period in 2019 when the prime minister suspended it during the Lok Sabha elections.
