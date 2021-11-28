Israel will host Miss Universe contest as scheduled despite Omicron, minister says
Israel will host the Miss Universe beauty pageant on Dec 12 despite imposing travel restrictions in a bid to stave off the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov said on Sunday.
He said participants in the contest, to be held in the Red Sea resort of Eilat, will be granted waivers from the curbs. Israel announced on Saturday it was banning the entry of foreigners into the country.
