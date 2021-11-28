Left Menu

Israel will host Miss Universe contest next month despite Omicron, minister says

Israel announced on Saturday it was banning the entry of foreigners into the country. "This is an event that will be broadcast in 174 countries, a very important event, a event that Eilat, too, is very much in need of," Razvozov told reporters.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-11-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 14:45 IST
Israel will host Miss Universe contest next month despite Omicron, minister says
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel will host the Miss Universe beauty pageant on Dec 12 despite imposing travel restrictions in a bid to stave off the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov said on Sunday.

He said participants in the contest, to be held in the Red Sea resort of Eilat, will be granted waivers from the curbs while possibly being subject to PCR testing every 48 hours and other precautionary measures. Israel announced on Saturday it was banning the entry of foreigners into the country.

"This is an event that will be broadcast in 174 countries, a very important event, a event that Eilat, too, is very much in need of," Razvozov told reporters. "We will know how to manage this event. So, by using the waivers committee, we will have events like this, to which the country already committed itself and which we cannot cancel."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021