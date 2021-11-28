Left Menu

FDI in Saudi Arabia reaches $1.4 bln in Q2 2021 - investment ministry

Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 16:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Saudi Arabia has reached $1.4 billion in the second quarter of 2021, the investment ministry said on Sunday.

FDI rose 56% year on year, the ministry added.

Also Read: Soccer-Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal defeat Pohang to secure fourth Asian title

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

