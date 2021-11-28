Taiwan reports 27 Chinese air force planes in air defence zone

Taiwan's air force scrambled again on Sunday to warn away 27 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defense zone, Taiwan's defense ministry said, the latest increase in tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

The ministry said some of those aircraft, including five nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, flew to the south of Taiwan into the Bashi Channel which separates the island from the Philippines.

