Taiwan reports 27 Chinese air force planes in air defence zone

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 28-11-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 17:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Taiwan's air force scrambled again on Sunday to warn away 27 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defense zone, Taiwan's defense ministry said, the latest increase in tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

The ministry said some of those aircraft, including five nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, flew to the south of Taiwan into the Bashi Channel which separates the island from the Philippines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

