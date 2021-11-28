Taiwan reports 27 Chinese air force planes in air defence zone
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 28-11-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 17:18 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan's air force scrambled again on Sunday to warn away 27 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defense zone, Taiwan's defense ministry said, the latest increase in tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait.
The ministry said some of those aircraft, including five nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, flew to the south of Taiwan into the Bashi Channel which separates the island from the Philippines.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese
- Taiwan
- Taiwan Strait
- Bashi Channel
- defence ministry
- Philippines
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Inconceivable' Australia would not join U.S. to defend Taiwan - Australian defence minister
China's Xi, Biden to meet virtually on Tuesday Asia time - Chinese foreign ministry
'We are real friends': Honduran president says in Taiwan visit amid China tension
China warns U.S. not to support Taiwan independence - Chinese foreign ministry
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse