Dutch authorities find 13 cases of Omicron variant among passengers from S.Africa

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 28-11-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 17:56 IST
Dutch health authorities said on Sunday that 13 cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant have been found in the Netherlands among passengers that were on flights from South Africa earlier this week.

The National Institute for Health (RIVM) confirmed the cases in a statement.

