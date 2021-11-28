Left Menu

Veer Savarkar era has already arrived in India: CIC Mahurkar

Central Information Commissioner CIC Uday Mahurkar on Sunday said the era of V D Savarkar, known as the architect of Hindutva ideology, has already set in in India and that his personality is above Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 28-11-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 18:24 IST
Veer Savarkar era has already arrived in India: CIC Mahurkar
  • Country:
  • India

Central Information Commissioner (CIC) Uday Mahurkar on Sunday said the era of V D Savarkar, known as the architect of Hindutva ideology, has already set in in India and that his personality is above Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour. “I feel Savarkar (stature) is above Bharat Ratna. If he gets the award it is fine. But even if he does not get this award that won't affect his stature as the Savarkar era has already begun in India,” Mahurkar, who is taking part in the Indore Literature Festival here, told PTI. The BJP in its manifesto for the Maharashtra Assembly polls in 2019 had stated that it will recommend Veer Savarkar's name to the Centre for the highest civilian award if the saffron party retained power. Many right-wing organisations have also sought the Bharat Ratna for Savarkar. “Earlier we did not even imagine that Article 370 of the Constitution would be abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir. But it has been repealed. This step marked the dawn of the Savarkar era in India,” said Mahurkar, the author of 'Veer Savarkar: The Man Who Could Have Prevented Partition'. Speaking about the controversy over Savarkar purportedly seeking mercy from the British, Mahurkar said, “The more the hunger for Muslim appeasement grows in Indian politics, the need for defaming Savarkar would rise in that proportion given he was the biggest symbol of unity and diversity in India''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021