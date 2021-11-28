Left Menu

Man held with pistol, live round at Kashmere Gate Metro Station

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 18:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 19-year-old man was apprehended by the CISF at the Kashmere Gate Delhi Metro station for carrying a country-made pistol and a live bullet round in his luggage, an official said on Sunday.

They said the passenger was intercepted at the station on Saturday during a security check.

Since carrying arms and ammunition is banned inside the metro network and the man could not furnish a government authorization for carrying the pistol and the 8mm bore bullet, he was handed over to the local police for investigation, said a CISF official.

The man, a resident of Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh, works as a carpenter in Gurugram, said the official.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked to secure and provide a counter-terrorist cover to the Delhi Metro network in the national capital region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

