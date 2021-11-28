France to begin repatriating citizens from Ethiopia on Sunday - Foreign Ministry source
France last week urged all its nationals to leave Ethiopia without delay as the conflict in the country escalates. "The European and Foreign Affairs Ministry has decided to charter a special flight to facilitate the departure of our compatriots. It is fully paid for," the source said.
- Country:
- France
France will begin repatriating some of its nationals from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Sunday night after chartering a special flight to bring them back to Paris, a Foreign Ministry source said. France last week urged all its nationals to leave Ethiopia without delay as the conflict in the country escalates.
"The European and Foreign Affairs Ministry has decided to charter a special flight to facilitate the departure of our compatriots. It is fully paid for," the source said. Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Addis Ababa
- Ethiopia
- Ethiopian
- Legesse Tulu
- Paris
- Foreign Ministry
ALSO READ
Ethiopians joining army out of free will as they see enormous threat to nation: Diplomat
Ethiopia calls on UN to condemn terrorism in country: Diplomat
A groom, a lawyer, an ambulance driver among Ethiopia's dead
UN: Ethiopian govt detains 1,000 under state of emergency
Ethiopia: $40 million in aid relief for victims ‘living on a knife-edge'