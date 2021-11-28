Left Menu

A freight train derailed late Saturday in Atlantas northwest suburbs, blocking roads and slightly injuring two crew members.Local news outlets report a Norfolk Southern Railway locomotive and seven freight cars overturned in Hiram, part of a 88-car train.Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern said two crew members were taken to a nearby hospital and released early Sunday.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 28-11-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 22:15 IST
Train derails in suburban Atlanta, blocking streets
A freight train derailed late Saturday in Atlanta's northwest suburbs, blocking roads and slightly injuring two crew members.

Local news outlets report a Norfolk Southern Railway locomotive and seven freight cars overturned in Hiram, part of a 88-car train.

Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern said two crew members were taken to a nearby hospital and released early Sunday. The railroad said the other two locomotives pulling the train remained upright. Crews were working Sunday to lift the derailed cars and reopen the track.

Some streets in the area could be closed through Monday, Hiram police said.

Norfolk Southern said Sunday that it's investigating the cause of the derailment and will report findings to the Federal Railroad Administration. The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating.

Some diesel spilled from the overturned locomotive, but the company said the fuel won't cause any serious environmental harm.

Paulding County officials said the train was previously carrying ethanol but that those cars were empty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

