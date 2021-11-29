Left Menu

Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 455 points

Equity indices opened in red on Monday with Sensex down by 455.70 points and Nifty down by 168.00 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-11-2021 09:31 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 09:31 IST
Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 455 points
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity indices opened in red on Monday with Sensex down by 455.70 points and Nifty down by 168.00 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 455.70 points or 0.80 per cent at 56651.45 at 9.20 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16858.50 at 9.20 am, down by 168.00 points or 0.99 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021