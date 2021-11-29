Japan PM Kishida says foreign visitors to be barred entry from Nov 30
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-11-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 10:13 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday that Japan will bar entry to foreign visitors from Nov 30 as the country seeks to respond to the spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Japanese returning from a number of specified nations can enter but will have to quarantine in designated facilities, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fumio Kishida
- Japan
- Omicron
- Japanese
Advertisement