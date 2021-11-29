Invest Rajasthan Summit: Raj govt to hold roadshow in Delhi

The Rajasthan government will hold a roadshow in Delhi to exhibit investment opportunities in the state and invite investors for the 'Invest Rajasthan' summit to be held in Jaipur next month.

The state's industry minister Shakuntala Rawat will lead the delegation at the roadshow in Delhi on December 1.

Electric vehicles, renewable energy, petrochemical, mines and minerals will be the focus sectors of the roadshow.

The Invest Rajasthan summit will be held in Jaipur on January 24-25.

''The Rajasthan Week at India Pavilion of Dubai Expo 2021, had a huge response and the state has bagged MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding) and LoIs (Letter of Intent) of Rs 45,000 crore from Dubai... The state is aiming to connect with Delhi and NCR investors now,'' according to an official of the state Industries Department.

