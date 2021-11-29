Left Menu

China stocks edge lower on lingering concerns over Omicron variant

** Tourism stocks slumped 3.4% due to a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in China and the new variant. ** Real estate developers and energy shares dropped more than 1.2% each.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 29-11-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 13:06 IST
China stocks edge lower on lingering concerns over Omicron variant
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks closed down on Monday, as concerns lingered about the newly discovered and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant, while analysts anticipated limited impact on China's A shares. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2%, to 4,851.42, while the Shanghai Composite Index was flat at 3,562.70 points.

** The Omicron coronavirus variant has spread around the world even as more countries imposed travel restrictions to try to seal themselves off. ** Guosheng Securities said the new variant has become an uncertainty for markets and investors should remain cautious in the short term and wait for the other shoe to drop.

** Zheshang Securities said the new variant would have limited impact on A shares due to China's strict coronavirus containment measures. ** Tourism stocks slumped 3.4% due to a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in China and the new variant.

** Real estate developers and energy shares dropped more than 1.2% each. ** Coal miners retreated 1% after the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said it has summoned key coal miners for advices on improving coal prices mechanism.

** COVID-19-related healthcare stocks rose, jumping as much as 15%, with some companies saying their test kits remained effective for the new variant. ** The new energy sub-index and the defence sub-index gained 1.7% and 2.3%, respectively.

** Profits at China's industrial firms grew at a faster pace in October, providing a buffer for a faltering economy battered by soaring raw material prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021