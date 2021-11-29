Parksons Packaging acquires Manohar Packaging, India’s Leading Paper Board Packaging Manufacturer in the Premium Folding Carton Segment

Mumbai, November 29, 2021: Warburg Pincus backed Parksons Packaging Limited, India’s largest independent folding carton manufacturer, today announced the acquisition of Manohar Packaging, a leading producer of folding cartons with a strong foothold in the premium segments of Alcoholic Beverages and Confectionery.

Manohar Packaging, founded in 1994, is one of India’s top producers of carton packaging and the industry leader in the alcoholic beverages segment. Manohar’s deep sector expertise andlong-standing relationships with its marquee customer base brings significant synergiesto Parksons’domain expertise and depth of services.

Through 2state of the art manufacturing facilities across India, Manohar Packaging has the capacity to convert more than100 million sheets annually and serve its customers.The plants bring high strategic value to Parksons Packaging and are significantly scalable for future growth. Parksons' pan-India footprint through its 6 manufacturing plants located across Daman, Chakan, Pantnagar, Guwahati and Sricity combined with Manohar's presence in Goa and Punjab, will further enhance the combined company’sreach and serve customers effectively across the country. ''Parksons has consistently been at the forefront ofdelivering high service quality and innovation to our customers,'' said Siddharth Kejriwal, Managing Director, Parksons Packaging. ''Adding Manohar's depth of services and domain expertise strengthens our offerings in the Food &Beverage segment and increasesour footprint in North and West India.'' ''This is an outstanding opportunity to continue our growth journey as part of Parksons and build the country's leading folding carton manufacturer,'' Aditya Patwardhan, CEO, Manohar Packaging. ''Based on Parksons' values, core capabilities, excellent brand reputation, and backing by Warburg Pincus, it's a natural fit that reinforces our long-term vision and relationships with customers.'' About Parksons Packaging Limited: Founded in 1996, Parksons is the largest independent producer of folding cartons in India. Parksons serves over 300 customers across several industries including FMCG, Pharmaceuticals, Retail and Electricals in domestic as well as international markets. With extensive experience in the printing and packaging industry, Parksons combines its technical expertise with market insights to deliver customized solutions that exceed customer expectations. Parksons is widely recognized as the partner of choice in the development of high quality, innovative and cost-effective packaging solutions for leading brands. It has pan-India footprint through its 6 manufacturing plants located across Daman, Chakan, Pantnagar, Guwahati and Sricity.

