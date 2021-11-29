Eicher Trucks and Buses, Phoenix Foundation sets up driver training centre

Eicher Trucks and Buses, a part of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Ltd, on Monday said it has partnered with Phoenix Foundation for establishing Phoenix-Eicher Institute of Driver Training and Research at Latur in Maharashtra to upskill drivers in the state. The institute has been set up under public-private partnership with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and it aims to enhance the core competencies of commercial vehicles drivers by training them across a wide range of vehicles through comprehensive and professional driver training programmes, the company said in a statement.

The Phoenix-Eicher Institute is spread over an area of 12 acres and is equipped with modern facilities like driving practice track, automobile lab, training vehicles and equipment and training content provided by Eicher, it added.

It will also have hostel facilities for 150 drivers, the company said adding the institute will not only train new drivers but also strengthen the skills of existing drivers by upskilling them with the new technologies.

It was inaugurated by Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari. ''The country has a strong need for skilled CV drivers and the Phoenix-Eicher driver training institute will play an important role in developing competent commercial vehicles drivers for promoting safe and efficient transportation in the region,'' the statement said quoting Gadkari.

