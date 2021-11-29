Left Menu

Shriram Automall India partners DICV for used vehicle sales

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 14:06 IST
Shriram Automall India partners DICV for used vehicle sales
  • Country:
  • India

Pre-owned vehicles and equipment marketplace Shriram Automall India Ltd (SAMIL) on Monday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) to expand its used vehicle exchange business in commercial vehicle (CV) space.

Under the partnership, SAMIL will provide its online-offline auction platforms to facilitate quick sale of used commercial trade-in vehicles to individuals approaching dealers of BharatBenz, a brand of DICV, and purchase new DICV vehicles, the company said in a statement.

SAMIL CEO Sameer Malhotra said, ''We are confident that this association will benefit both sides. Our platform has the capability to serve more players like DICV and make the trade in processes easier for them, thus freeing them to focus on their core competency while we focus on ours.'' DICV Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Customer Service Rajaram Krishnamurthy said the tie-up with Shriram Automall will provide ease of accessibility to pre-owned BharatBenz vehicles for customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021