Left Menu

European shares rebound from Omicron-fuelled selloff

Oil stocks also lifted the benchmark, adding 1.8% as crude prices recovered on speculation that OPEC+ may pause an output increase in response to the spread of Omicron. Meanwhile, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said inflation peaked in November and it would be premature to tighten policy.

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 14:09 IST
European shares rebound from Omicron-fuelled selloff
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares rebounded on Monday from their worst selloff in more than a year, as investors awaited clues on whether the Omicron variant of coronavirus would hamper economic recoveries and monetary tightening plans by central banks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 advanced 1% as of 0818 GMT, after a 3.7% slump on Friday, triggered by concerns around the newly discovered variant. A South African doctor who was one of the first to suspect a different coronavirus strain among patients said on Sunday that symptoms of the Omicron variant were so far mild and could be treated at home.

All sectors were trading higher, with travel stocks leading gains as Airbus, Lufthansa and Ryanair rose between 0.7% and 1.7% after slumping the most on Friday on fears of fresh travel restrictions. Oil stocks also lifted the benchmark, adding 1.8% as crude prices recovered on speculation that OPEC+ may pause an output increase in response to the spread of Omicron.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said inflation peaked in November and it would be premature to tighten policy. BT Group jumped 7.7% on reports that Indian oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance was considering an offer for the UK telecom firm.

Car parts group Faurecia dropped 5.6% after trimming its full-year guidance, citing a drop in European automotive production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021