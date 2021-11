Oncology Innovator ZenOnco.io Raises USD 1.4mn From Enzia Ventures, Better Capital, Others

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India • World’s First Integrative Oncology healthtech platform founded by IIM Calcutta alums and investment banker Dimple Parmar and Kishan Shah with a vision to save lives of cancer patients.

• Raised seed funding of $1.4mn from Enzia Ventures, with participation from Better Capital, Apollo Hospitals, Titan Capital, and Others.

• Funds to be utilised to scale-up existing operations and launch new products to make Integrative Oncology accessible and affordable for all. ​ZenOnco.io, the World’s First Integrative Oncology healthtech platform, has raised $1.4mn in seed funding. The round was led by Enzia Ventures, with participation from Better Capital, Apollo Hospitals, Titan Capital, Dr Arvind Kumar and several long-term associated angel investors looking to make an impact in the cancer care domain. In this round, Founders have also subscribed to additional equity of Rs 1 crore. Funds shall be invested to scale-up ZenOnco.io’s existing operations and launch new products to make Integrative Oncology accessible and affordable for all.

ZenOnco.io has been founded by the founders of NGO Love Heals Cancer (section 80G registered). The two founders, Dimple Parmar and Kishan Shah are batchmates and postgraduates from IIM Calcutta. Dimple’s inspiration and motivation came from her husband who, unfortunately, passed away due to cancer. During the treatment, she discovered too many gaps in the entire cancer care process and its adverse effects across socio-economic strata. After her husband’s demise, she started Love Heals Cancer to help cancer patients. Kishan previously worked as an investment banker at J.P. Morgan and joined hands with Love Heals Cancer in late 2018. Dimple and Kishan set up ZenOnco.io in late 2019 with the vision to save lives of cancer patients by making Integrative Oncology accessible and affordable for all. Together, both bring complementary expertise across product, tech and business, and a shared, deep passion for healthcare.

ZenOnco.io and Love Heals Cancer provide personalized end-to-end cancer care to patients free of cost in their treatment journey. This includes medical treatment, multi-disciplinary tumour board, diagnostic tests, affordable chemo drugs, managing treatment side effects, anti-cancer diet, emotional wellness, palliative care and end-of-life care. ZenOnco.io provides 360-degree care to cancer patients through its in-house team of dedicated doctors available 24/7 to guide cancer patients in their treatment journey. ZenOnco.io has also created India’s first cancer community App dedicated to connect patients with cancer survivors, caregivers and patients.

Dimple Parmar and Kishan Shah, Founders of ZenOnco.io and Love Heals Cancer, say, “We are happy to find like-minded investors who want to make a long-term impact in the field of cancer care. This investment allows us to reach out to more people, launch new products, and make personalized cancer care more accessible and affordable. We can definitely save lives by working together.” Jayshree Kanther Patodi, Partner at Enzia Ventures, says, “Cancer patients need more than just treatment – they need comprehensive support in terms of financial support, nutrition and overall physical and mental wellbeing. ZenOnco.io is one of the few platforms in the country practising Integrative Oncology, providing clinical and complementary treatments, community support and value-based content to cancer patients, all under one roof. Their purpose-driven founder team and the extraordinary community trust they have built so far makes them a truly resilient team with a differentiated foundation. We are excited to partner with them on their mission to improve lives and chances of cure for cancer patients.” About ZenOnco.io and Love Heals Cancer ZenOnco.io is the World’s First Integrative Oncology healthtech platform; Love Heals Cancer is an Integrative Oncology-focused NGO (Non-Governmental Organization) registered under Section 80G of the Income-tax Act, 1961. Their common vision is to make quality Integrative Oncology cancer care accessible to all. The aim is to improve quality of life and extend life for cancer patients through Integrative Oncology treatment, which includes medical treatment as well as complementary treatment. ZenOnco.io also has a team of onco-nutritionists, onco-psychologists and physiotherapists to help cancer patients with side effects and symptom management to improve their quality of life. Together, both organizations have counselled 30,000+ cancer patients, organized 300+ events, and touched 150,000+ lives. ZenOnco.io is dedicated and inspired to transforming cancer care, providing best patient experience and saving lives through their technological innovations.

For queries related to cancer treatment, please contact - Cancer care helpline: +91 99 30 70 90 00 (WhatsApp: https://wa.me/919930709000) Email: care@zenonco.io Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zenonco.ioofficial/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zenoncoio/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zenonco-io/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZenOncoIO To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Team ZenOnco.io dedicated to saving lives of cancer patients PWR PWR

