Brooks Labs' arm gets marketing approval in Germany for Meropenem

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 14:15 IST
Brooks Labs' arm gets marketing approval in Germany for Meropenem
  • India

Drug firm Brooks Laboratories on Monday said its arm Brooks Steriscience has received marketing authorisation for antibacterial drug Meropenem in Germany.

''Vadodara facility of Brooks Steriscience Ltd, subsidiary of the company received marketing authorisation in Germany for Meropenem. This is the first marketing authorisation received by the Brooks Steriscience Ltd in the European region,'' Brooks Laboratories said in a filing to the BSE.

Shares of Brooks Laboratories Ltd were trading at Rs 104.75 on BSE, up 0.19 per cent from the previous close.

