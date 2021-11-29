Two die as motorcycle collides with truck in Bengal

Two persons travelling on a motorcycle were killed after their two-wheeler collided head-on with a truck in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred at around 8 pm on Sunday when their motorcycle was hit by the goods vehicle near Sreepur bus stand on National Highway 81, a senior officer said.

Sanjib Saha, aged 23, died on the spot while pillion rider Kisan Roy (26) succumbed to his injuries in a rural hospital, Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Amit Shaw said.

Saha and Roy were residents of Khempur Gram Panchayat area under Chachol Block-II, he said, their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The truck was seized but the driver escaped from the spot after the accident, and an investigation has been initiated, the officer added.

