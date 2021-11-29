BOJ's Kuroda says economy will move to recovery phase in coming months

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday voiced confidence the country's economy will overcome the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the coming months due to dramatic progress made in vaccinating the population.

"I'm quite sure the Japanese economy would overcome the impact of COVID-19 in coming months and would be on a recovery and growth phase within a couple of months," he said at a Paris Europlace forum.

