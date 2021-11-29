Left Menu

Aluminium futures up on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 14:38 IST
Aluminium prices on Monday rose 0.81 per cent to Rs 210.35 per kg in futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminum contracts for December delivery gained Rs 1.70, or 0.81 per cent, to Rs 210.35 per kg in a business turnover of 2,184 lots.

Analysts said creation of fresh positions by traders on-demand from consumer industries supported aluminum prices in futures market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

