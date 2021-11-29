Left Menu

Japan's economy to recover from pandemic pain in coming months, BOJ chief says

"I'm quite sure the Japanese economy would overcome the impact of COVID-19 in coming months, and would be on a recovery and growth phase within a couple months," he said at a Paris Europlace forum. Kuroda made the remarks before reading a prepared speech on green finance, underscoring the BOJ's intention of communicating to markets its optimism over the world's third-largest economy.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-11-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 14:58 IST
Japan's economy to recover from pandemic pain in coming months, BOJ chief says
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday voiced confidence the country's economy will overcome the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the coming months due to dramatic progress made in vaccinating the population. "I'm quite sure the Japanese economy would overcome the impact of COVID-19 in coming months and would be on a recovery and growth phase within a couple of months," he said at a Paris Europlace forum.

Kuroda made the remarks before reading a prepared speech on green finance, underscoring the BOJ's intention of communicating to markets its optimism over the world's third-largest economy. The BOJ next meets for a rate review on Dec. 16-17. It is set to keep monetary settings unchanged and may decide whether to extend a set of pandemic-relief lending programs beyond their current March 2022 deadline.

Japan has lagged other advanced nations in making a strong recovery from the pandemic's hit as a state of emergency curbs to combat the virus weighed on consumption. While the Sept. 30 lifting of the curbs has given rise to hopes of a rebound in consumption, supply bottlenecks and parts shortages have disrupted manufacturers' production and weighed on the export-reliant economy.

Concerns over Japan's fragile recovery have prompted the government to unveil a record $490 billion spending package earlier this month, bucking a global trend towards withdrawing crisis-mode stimulus measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021