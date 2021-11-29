Coriander futures decline on low demand

Coriander prices on Monday fell by Rs 208 to Rs 8,538 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for December eased by Rs 208, or 2.38 percent, to Rs 8,538 per quintal in 7,165 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in the spot market mainly led to the decline in coriander prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)