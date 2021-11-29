Left Menu

Coriander futures decline on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 15:05 IST
Coriander prices on Monday fell by Rs 208 to Rs 8,538 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for December eased by Rs 208, or 2.38 percent, to Rs 8,538 per quintal in 7,165 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in the spot market mainly led to the decline in coriander prices here.

