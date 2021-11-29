Left Menu

Four CPSEs pay Rs 5,155 cr dividend to govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 15:11 IST
The government has received Rs 5,155 crore as dividend tranches from four CPSEs, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday.

''Government has respectively received about Rs 4,180 crore and Rs 575 crore from ONGC and BPCL as dividend tranches,'' Pandey tweeted.

The government has respectively received about Rs 240 crore and Rs 160 crore from SPMCIL and ECGC as dividend tranches, he said in another tweet.

The dividend from these four CPSEs add up to Rs 5,155 crore.

With this, so far this fiscal Rs 25,376.75 crore has been obtained through dividends from various CPSEs, as per the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) website.

