Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

Refined soya oil prices on Monday fell by Rs 6.7 to Rs 1,217 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in December declined by Rs 6.7, or 0.55 per cent, to Rs 1,217 per 10 kg in 36,740 lots.

Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced refined soya oil prices.

