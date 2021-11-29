FTSE 100 rises after Friday's rout, BT Group jumps on M&A report

London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday after its worst session in more than a year, with investors keeping a wary eye on the newly detected Omicron coronavirus variant, while BT Group jumped following a report of takeover interest. The FTSE 100 gained 1% in morning trade after the discovery of the new variant knocked 3.6% off the blue-chip index on Friday.

While Omicron was already as far afield as Canada and Australia, a South African doctor who had treated cases said symptoms of virus were so far mild. "Chances are that investors are indeed buying the dip because they're feeling more confident right now," said Danni Hewson, an analyst at AJ Bell. "The worst-case scenario hasn't happened and that's why we're seeing a bit of controlled optimism."

BT Group Plc surged 8.4% after the Economic Times reported Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd was considering an offer to buy the telecom company. Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell added more than 2% each as crude prices jumped back from their lowest in more than a year, with investors looking for bargains and on speculation that OPEC+ may pause an output increase.

Miners gained 1.7% as metal prices recouped some of the previous week's losses. Investors scaled back their bets on the chance of a Bank of England interest rate hike in December due to concerns around the new COVID-19 variant, hammering banking stocks on Friday. Shares in HSBC, Lloyds, and Barclays all gained between 0.7% and 2%.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 1.7%, also recovering from its worst sell-off so far this year, with Wizz Air and Carnival PLC among the best performers as travel stocks recouped some of Friday's losses. Subprime lender Amigo Holdings Plc slumped 28.5% after saying it expected court proceedings over its new rescue plan to take at least four months and laying out plans for an equity raise to support the business.

