CGO complex cut to Lodhi flyover stretch blocked after lane caves in due to construction work

The stretch leading from CGO complex cut to Lodhi flyover has been blocked after a lane of Lala Lajpat Rai Marg caved in due to construction work of CRPF building, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Monday.

“One lane of Lala Lajpat Rai Marg is caved in due to construction work of CRPF building in CGO Complex adjacent to Lala Lajpat Rai Marg opposite Shamshan Ghat, Lodhi Road. So, the stretch leading from CGO complex cut to Lodhi flyover is completely blocked by putting barricades,” it tweeted.

The police said the traffic remains heavy on the stretch and one lane has been opened for light passenger vehicles.

“All traffic coming from Moolchand side is diverted through CGO complex towards Lodhi Road. Traffic remains heavy. Staff is regulating the traffic. Now, one lane has been opened for light passenger vehicles i.e. two, three and four wheeled vehicles,” it informed the commuters on the microblogging site.

The police added that traffic flow may remain slow due to heavy traffic volume of working days.

“So, the commuters are advised to avoid Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and instead use Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Aurobindo Marg or Ring road to avoid congestion,” it said in the tweet.

PTI NIT SRY