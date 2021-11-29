Left Menu

Kremlin says market reaction to Omicron strain is emotional, not based on data

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-11-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 16:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin on Monday said that market reaction to the new Omicron variant of coronavirus was emotional and not based on scientific data because there is no data available yet.

Oil markets and Russian assets declined on Friday over fears the new strain may trigger wider lockdowns that could hit the global economy, but showed some recovery on Monday.

