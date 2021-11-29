Kremlin says market reaction to Omicron strain is emotional, not based on data
The Kremlin on Monday said that market reaction to the new Omicron variant of coronavirus was emotional and not based on scientific data because there is no data available yet.
Oil markets and Russian assets declined on Friday over fears the new strain may trigger wider lockdowns that could hit the global economy, but showed some recovery on Monday.
