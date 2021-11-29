The New Helix Metalfit 2.0 Smartwatch launched by Timex Group India now available on Amazon India

Packed with features like Bluetooth calling, Stress Monitor, Temperature Sensor, SPO2 Monitor & more, the all-new Helix Metalfit 2.0 is available on Amazon.in at an inaugural offer price of INR 3999 NEW DELHI, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Timex Group India Ltd, one of the world's largest watch manufacturers has announced the launch of its latest smartwatch under the brand Helix. The new Helix Metalfit 2.0 smartwatch offers a wide range of upgraded features including Bluetooth Calling, Temperature Sensor, Stress Monitor, SPO2 monitor and more, in five color variants to choose from. Endorsed by the brand's ambassador Asim Riaz, this stylish and sturdy smartwatch is designed especially for the fitness and fashion-conscious youth that Helix caters to. Helix Metalfit 2.0 comes with a big 1.52-inch IPS display size and 360*400 high display resolution making the user experience bolder and smarter. Stylish design packed with best-in-class features, the new Helix Metalfit 2.0 is available on Amazon Fashion India starting today.

Commenting on the launch, Manoj Juneja, Vice President-Sales and Marketing, Timex Group, said, ''We have high hopes for the new Helix Metalfit 2.0. It has been carefully designed keeping the young generation in mind and we are confident that it will appeal to the youth that's always on a lookout for products offering high level functionality and great design. Helix Metalfit 2.0 brings exciting smart features, attractive design, and bolder style, all at a competitive price point. At Timex Group India, we constantly work towards innovating and finding more creative solutions for our customers, and this new addition to our smartwatch range is a testament to that. I am looking forward to a great response on Helix Metalfit 2.0.'' '' We are excited to announce the launch of the Helix Metalfit 2.0 smartwatch by Timex Group, on Amazon.in, especially after the response we received for Helix Metalfit. We continue to expand our fashion portfolio with trending styles at affordable price points, catering to varied demands from our wide variety of customers. This launch is another step closer to cater to the fitness and fashion-conscious customers, both, existing and potential. Amazon's wide outreach across India will further ensure that the brand is made accessible to more customers across the nation,' said Saurabh Srivastava, Director & Head - Amazon Fashion India.

Asim Riaz, Brand Ambassador, Helix India, said, ''I am super thrilled about the new Helix Metalfit 2.0 smartwatch. Everyone is trying to attain a healthy lifestyle and Helix Metalfit 2.0 helps you to do just that. To be able to represent fitness, health and style – all combined in one is a truly great opportunity, especially for people like me who are major gadget and fitness enthusiasts. I'm sure they'll all enjoy using this new and sturdy offering by Helix that will be available on Amazon.in.'' This all-new Helix Metalfit 2.0 smartwatch comes with multiple watch faces, activity & sleep tracking, female wellness tracking and 20 sports modes to choose from. With a battery life of upto 7 days under normal usage, it also lets users control camera and music. The smartwatch is IP67 water & dust resistant and is available in five exciting colour variants on Amazon.in starting INR 3,999. Shop now: https://amzn.to/3I24HU5 About Timex Group: Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watch makers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of well-known brands, including Timex, Nautica, Guess, GC, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace, Versus, Ted Baker, Missoni and Furla.

About Amazon India: The Amazon.in marketplace is operated by Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd, an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. Amazon.in seeks to build the most customer-centric online destination for customers to find and discover virtually anything they want to buy online by giving them more of what they want – vast selection, low prices, fast and reliable delivery, and a trusted and convenient experience; and provide sellers with a world-class e-commerce marketplace.

