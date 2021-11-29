Left Menu

15 lakh power sector workers to protest against tabling of Electricity Amendment Bill: AIPEF

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 16:13 IST
15 lakh power sector workers to protest against tabling of Electricity Amendment Bill: AIPEF
  • Country:
  • India

All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) on Monday said that 15 lakh power sector engineers and employees will resort to day-long nationwide protest when Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021 will be placed in Parliament during the ongoing session.

''1.5 million (15 lakh) power employees and workers will resort to day long massive demonstration the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021 is placed in Parliament,'' an AIPEF statement said.

According to the statement, National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees & Engineers has also given a call to power sector employees to be alert for lightning action at express communication against the move of central government to introduce and pass EA Bill 2021 in Parliament, it stated.

The Agenda of winter session of Parliament indicate that the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 will be placed in this session of the Parliament, it said.

Shailendra Dubey, the Chairman of All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), said the committee noted that the government has shown its obstinate position to legislate Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the winter session with the object of curbing rights of access to electricity for poor and rural people of India. In this circumstances, the committee has decided to organise massive Nationwide Protest Demonstration on the day, whenever the Bill will be placed in Parliament. All constituents of NCCOEEE will ensure participation of their members to the highest extent possible, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021