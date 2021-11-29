Left Menu

Skilling app Kidvento raises pre-series A funding of USD one million

Kidvento, which provides skilling curriculum for kids through live and recorded classes, said in a statement it would utilise this fund to strengthen the content, delivery and to gain more momentum. Kidvento Education and Research Pvt Ltd was founded in May 2017 by Sumanth Prabhu and Nikhil Bhaskar.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-11-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 17:34 IST
Kidvento.app, a Mysore-based skilling platform for children, said on Monday it has secured USD one million in pre-series A funding from strategic investors in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Kidvento, which provides skilling curriculum for kids through live and recorded classes, said in a statement it would utilise this fund to strengthen the content, delivery and to gain more momentum. Kidvento Education and Research Pvt Ltd was founded in May 2017 by Sumanth Prabhu and Nikhil Bhaskar. The duo had earlier co-founded VESTO, another ed-tech startup, from Mysuru.

Kidvento had been providing curriculum solutions through teaching-learning methodologies, learning aids, teacher training and assessment methodologies to over 100 schools and has also set up Tinkering Labs in over 250 schools so far, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

