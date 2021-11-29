U.S. screened 2.45 million passengers Sunday, highest since early 2020

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 2.45 million airline passengers on Sunday, the highest number of daily passengers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said Monday.

Sunday's total was the highest single one-day tally since mid-February 2020. Volume for the 10-day Thanksgiving travel period was 20.9 million, about 89% of pre-pandemic travels, TSA added.

