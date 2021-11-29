Left Menu

U.S. screened 2.45 million passengers Sunday, highest since early 2020

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 2.45 million airline passengers on Sunday, the highest number of daily passengers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said Monday.

Sunday's total was the highest single one-day tally since mid-February 2020. Volume for the 10-day Thanksgiving travel period was 20.9 million, about 89% of pre-pandemic travels, TSA added.

