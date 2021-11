Happiest Minds wins Platinum and Gold Awards for its 2021 Annual Report from League of American Communication Professionals (LACP)

Annual Report is ranked #24 globally and #1 in India SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON and BENGALURU, India, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital. Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced winning Platinum and Gold awards at the LACP Spotlight 2021 Awards. The Happiest Minds Annual Report 2020-21 won the highest award - Platinum; and the CSG and ESG reporting each bagged Gold awards. The Company's annual report is ranked 24th globally and 1st among Indian companies.

Venkatraman Narayanan, MD and CFO, Happiest Minds said, ''This award is testimony to the high levels of disclosures and governance practices adopted by us. We are thrilled that our very first Annual Report (after going public and being listed on BSE & NSE, through a very successful public offering) has been ranked #24 globally and #1 in India. Past and current winners of these awards include who's who of the Global Corporate World, and to be a part of such a hallowed list as a young company makes this win even sweeter. We will continue to set higher benchmarks in our quest towards continued excellence, disclosures and governance.'' League of American Communications Professionals (LACP) Spotlight Awards established in 2001, aims to facilitate discussion on best-in-class practices observed in the communications domain and recognizing those who demonstrate exemplary communications capabilities. Happiest Minds' Annual reports won top scores across the evaluation parameters of overall narrative, overall visual design, creativity, message clarity and perceived relevance; scoring 99 out of 100. The company's win is among an elite group of the who's who of global Fortune companies.

Links: Happiest Minds' Award Winning 2021 Annual Report Independent review of Happiest Minds' ESG initiatives About Happiest Minds Technologies: Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital . Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail and travel/transportation/hospitality.

A Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia and Middle East.

