Left Menu

RIL denies any intent to bid for UK telecom group BT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 18:10 IST
RIL denies any intent to bid for UK telecom group BT
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Industries on Monday categorically denied any intent to bid for the UK telecom group, BT.

RIL dismissed a report titled `Reliance mulling bid for UK’s telco BT Group' as ''completely speculative and baseless''.

''We categorically deny any intent to bid for the UK telecom group, BT, formerly British Telecom, as reported in the article...,'' Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said in a communication to BSE.

Reliance Industries' telecom arm Jio, which is India's largest operator, had 42.48 crore mobile subscribers until September 2021, as per TRAI data.

The company on Sunday had announced up to 21 per cent hike in its prepaid tariffs as it joined rivals Airtel and Vodafone Idea in tariff revision. Jio's revised tariffs are to be effective from next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021