RIL denies any intent to bid for UK telecom group BT

Reliance Industries on Monday categorically denied any intent to bid for the UK telecom group, BT.

RIL dismissed a report titled `Reliance mulling bid for UK’s telco BT Group' as ''completely speculative and baseless''.

''We categorically deny any intent to bid for the UK telecom group, BT, formerly British Telecom, as reported in the article...,'' Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said in a communication to BSE.

Reliance Industries' telecom arm Jio, which is India's largest operator, had 42.48 crore mobile subscribers until September 2021, as per TRAI data.

The company on Sunday had announced up to 21 per cent hike in its prepaid tariffs as it joined rivals Airtel and Vodafone Idea in tariff revision. Jio's revised tariffs are to be effective from next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)