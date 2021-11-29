Left Menu

No Entry Permission slips for goods vehicles now valid till Dec 31: Delhi Police

This circular applies only for those vehicles which have been granted the No Entry Permission for the year 2019 as the process of inviting fresh annual NEP is yet to be started.

29-11-2021
The Delhi Police on Monday said the validity period of No Entry Permission (NEP) stickers for commercial goods vehicles for plying during restricted hours has been extended up to December 31.

The police said this circular applies only to those vehicles which have been granted the NEP for 2019. ''The competent authority is pleased to extend the validity period of No Entry Permission stickers of year 2019 (valid up to 31.12.2019) for the commercial goods vehicles for plying during restricted hours up to December 31, 2021,'' the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet. ''This circular applies only for those vehicles which have been granted the No Entry Permission for the year 2019 as the process of inviting fresh annual NEP is yet to be started. This validity shall be subject to the validity of the documents submitted at the time of the application,'' it said on the microblogging site.

