Celonis to invest USD 100 mn in India over 2 yrs, hire 1,000 people

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 18:50 IST
Process mining technology company Celonis on Monday said it will invest USD 100 million (about Rs 750 crore) in India and hire 1,000 people over the next two years to expand its business in the country.

The company has set up its direct office in India, where it employs around 50 people at present.

''We have decided to invest USD 100 million in India and hire 1,000 people. We will do it as fast as we can scale and hire talents. We are probably looking at a horizon of around two years to get this investment,'' Malhar Kamdar, chief customer officer for Celonis and executive leader for India said.

He said India is the epicentre of process execution.

Celonis has raised USD 1 billion in series D round at a valuation of more than USD 11 billion.

''Half of the world's global consulting companies run in India. One-third of the BPO companies are in India. Infact, India produces the largest number of consultants. Therefore, it is very natural for us to set-up a base in India,'' Kamdar said.

The investment will be made in hiring and product engineering.

The Celonis' partner ecosystem already includes consultancies, business process outsourcing (BPO) providers such as Accenture, Cognizant, Deloitte, EY,Firstsource, HCL, IBM, Infosys,KPMG, PWC, TCS,Tech Mahindra,Wipro, WNS and more.

Currently, Celonis has 2,000 employees globally.

