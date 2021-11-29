Left Menu

ICG seized drugs worth Rs 5,516 cr from Jan 1- Oct 31

PTI | Porbandar | Updated: 29-11-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 18:51 IST
ICG seized drugs worth Rs 5,516 cr from Jan 1- Oct 31
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has seized drug consignments worth Rs 5,516 crore from boats and ships during the first 10 months of 2021, its spokesperson said on Monday.

''Drugs seized since inception (2009) has been worth Rs 11,524 crore. From January 1, 2021, to October 31, 2021, value of of narcotics seized was Rs 5,516.25 crore,'' ICG's spokesperson said in a statement here.

ICG Director General K Natarajan had on November 25 said most of the drug consignment comes to India through the Makran coast (in Pakistan).

''We have a certain amount of information and intelligence towards that,'' he had said.

The ICG works in close synergy with various agencies and as a result of which, it continues to maintain the surveillance of sensitive borders, be it with Pakistan, Sri Lanka or Bangladesh, he noted.

''Our presence has always been there and we continue to put almost 40-44 ships and 10-12 aircraft to maintain surveillance over 2.1 million sq km,'' he added.

As a result of which, in the last two years, the ICG has apprehended more than 3.5 tonnes of drugs coming through the sea route, he had noted.

Natarajan had said the drug smuggling activities that used to take place to the Gujarat coast and off the Lakshadweep coast have moved away beyond the equator.

''That is the success, not just for the ICG but various other agencies such as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), state fisheries authorities, port authorities and state intelligence agencies,'' he mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021